Pacers Notes: NBA Makes Update to Series vs Bucks, Haliburton Talks Lillard Feud, More
The Indiana Pacers once again came out on top of the Milwaukee Bucks, defeating them 123-115. This means they are now up 2-0 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
NBA Announces Big Update to Pacers vs Bucks Playoff Series
Pacers vs. Bucks is arguably the most exciting match up in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs given how talented both teams are and how much real beef there is between the squads.
Despite this, the NBA has announced that it will only be showing a potential Game 5 on NBA TV and Fan Duel Sports Network, meaning many fans will either have to drop a pretty penny or miss the game entirely,
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Talks Ongoing Feud With Damian Lillard
Speaking of beef, there is a genuine feud betwen Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Bucks point guard Damian Lillard. However, Haliburton made sure to not that he isn't going to let personal feelings get in the way of helping do what's best for the team.
A key part of Milwaukee's success, Lillard had been missing since March due to being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. However, he made his official return in Game 2 where he recorded 14 points, seven assists, and three total rebounds.
'It's Bull----', Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Slams NBA Player Poll
On the topic of Haliburton, it has recently been revealed that players in the NBA believe that the two-time NBA All-Star and former NBA assists leader is the most overrated in the league, something Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle is quick to scoff at.
While he didn't have quite the same output as last season, Haliburton remains one of the top point guards in the NBA. In the regular season, he averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 total rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 73 games.
