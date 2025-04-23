Pacers Notes: Tyrese Haliburton Overrated, Bucks' Damian Lillard Returns, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers, who are now leading the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, two games to none.
New Poll Reveals NBA Players Don't Respect Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
In a recent poll among NBA players, Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton was voted as the most overrated player in the league, garnering 14 percent of the vote. Behind him was Rudy Goebert of the Minnesota Timberwolves with 10 percent of the vote.
This news came shortly before Haliburton had an excellent game against Milwaukee, recording 21 points, 12 assists, and five total rebounds. This season, he has averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 total rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 73 games.
To read the full story, click here.
Pacers to Face Superstar Damian Lillard in Game 2
The Pacers once again came out on top against the Bucks, defeating their rivals 123-115. This was despite superstar guard Damian Lillard returning after suffering deep vein thrombosis in his calf.
Lillard gave a solid performance, recording 14 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 37 minutes played. This season, he averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games.
Once again, a majority of Milwaukee's statline was carried by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 34 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists. Bobby Portis Jr. also had a great showing, having 28 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist.
To read the full story, click here.
Pacers 2025 NBA Draft Picks Revealed
Looking after the postseason, the 2025 NBA Draft will be a great place for Indiana to cover any of their weak spots, especially if longtime center Myles Turner leaves in free agency. It looks like they will be taking No. 23 in the first round of the draft and No 54 in the second round, unless things change on draft day.
To read the full story, click here.
