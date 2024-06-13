Pacers to bring in six more prospects for workout Thursday ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced that their fourth pre-draft workout ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday.
It's the second session this week for the Pacers, who are prepping for a unique draft. They have three picks, yet all of them are in the second round. The blue and gold are limited, yet they have a lot of options and decisions to make.
"We're not approaching it any different as far as our preparation," general manager Chad Buchanan said of Indiana's 2024 draft.
Here are the six prospects that will be in Indianapolis for a pre-draft workout on June 13.
- Jalen Bridges, Baylor
- DJ Burns, North Carolina State
- Jesse Edwards, West Virginia
- Xavier Johnson, Indiana
- Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
- Kalil Thomas, Morehead State
Originally, it was announced that Boogie Ellis from USC would be a participant in the workout, but he was replaced by Johnson.
In the latest mock draft from ESPN, Bridges is projected to be selected 53rd overall while Reeves is slotted in at 58th. None of the other four players are listed in the mock draft. The Pacers currently hold picks 36, 49, and 50.
Mock drafts are currently all over the place for the blue and gold, and they have performed high-paced draft workouts so far as they look for players to fit into their system. "I think just the pace. I loved how the coaches were so upbeat and encouraging," Liberty forward Kyle Rode said when asked what stood out about Indiana's workout.
The 2024 NBA Draft begins in two weeks.
