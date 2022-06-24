New Orleans Pelicans' First-Round Draft Grade

NBA analysts approve of the Pelicans' first-round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number eight overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Draft has finally arrived, and all the speculation surrounding who the Pelicans would draft was finally put to bed. With the eighth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected guard Dyson Daniels.

Daniels was long targeted and coveted by the Pelicans for his versatility and the way he defends. Many experts agreed as they gave out their first-round draft grades, most to glowing reviews for the Pelicans' choice. Here are a few sample grades:

SB NATION

Daniels is one of the best defensive players in this class as a 6’8 guard with quick feet, long arms, and the physicality to take on a variety of assignments. No one knew what to expect when the Australian entered the G League Ignite this year, but it quickly became evident he was going to be a lottery pick for doing all the little things teams need to win. Daniels plays with a high-motor every second he’s on the floor, and his offensive skill set is just starting to come into focus.

Daniels is a good ball handler and passer in the open floor who loves to set up teammates. He got better as a three-point shooter as the year went on, but will still have to prove himself in that area. Daniels is weakest as a downhill scorer, but he can still have an impact without putting a ton of pressure on the rim. The Pelicans needed good defenders around Zion Williamson, and Daniels is the one of the best in the class.

FOX SPORTS

The Pelicans need shooting and defense. Daniels addresses the latter part. With the core of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, and the return of Zion Williamson to the fold, it’s going to be interesting to see how a willing passer like Daniels fits in. The perimeter shot certainly needs work, but I think that’s something to bet on. I’m bullish on Daniels and think he’s mature for 19.

CBS SPORTS

Daniels isn't quite the prospect previous Ignite stars have been but is still a fascinating guard with size who can play with or without the ball. His jumper, at this point, is the biggest area of concern, but if the Pelicans can get that falling, he has a high ceiling. And this Pelicans team is very close to being a legitimate contender -- though a lot of that falls on Zion Williamson. Daniels fits really nicely into that core as arguably the best perimeter defender in this draft.

SPORTING NEWS

The Pelicans land a perfect piece for their up-and-coming core in Daniels at No. 7. Daniels is arguably the best perimeter defender in this draft and he can guard up and down the positional chart with his 6-foot-8 size and length. He’s a savvy playmaker who can take some pressure off of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram and after playing professionally for the Ignite this past season, he’s as NBA-ready as any prospect. The Pelicans were already knocking on the door of being a competitor in the West upon Zion Williamson’s return. This selection only helps them take another step forward.

Grade: A

BLEACHER REPORT

He wowed on the predraft circuit, as he should have. His size-skill combination is drool-worthy. He is the second jumbo-sized playmaker (6’6”) plucked from Australia and planted in the lottery in as many years (joining last year’s No. 6 pick, Josh Giddey). Whatever they’re doing with big guards down under, it’s clearly working. As with Giddey, Daniels arrives in the Association with a shaky jump shot, and where that stroke eventually lands will determine what kind of career he has. Still, he offers too much as a versatile defender, slasher, playmaker and rebounder to not at least settle in as a do-it-all role player. Daniels feeding Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum should be all kinds of fun. Daniels teaming with Herbert Jones sounds suffocating at the other end. Nice pick.

Grade: A-

Yahoo Sports

