Mathurin Leads Pelicans' List of International Draft Prospects

Bennedict Mathurin is the best international option for the New Orleans Pelicans with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans have just one open roster spot and three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. They have the squad to make another playoff run next year and can afford to draft with an eye on the future.

The Pelicans are interested in several top international prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Making Room For Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin seems to be the best international option for the City of New Orleans. The Pelicans interviewed him and the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Portland Trail Blazers, who have expressed interest. Mathurin did explain, "It's about going to the right spot. It's not going high or low."

Team Canada's Mathurin was the PAC-12 Player of the Year, averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and one steal while starting all 37 games. He is durable, consistent, and the 14th youngest prospect in the NBA Draft. Mathurin would fill a familiar role in New Orleans.

Arizona was heavy on Mathurin's off-ball actions leading to catch and shoot three-pointers while shooting 37% on 225 attempts last season. He flirted with 40% in two seasons with the Wildcats. Mathurin running the point for the Pels second unit would deliver fierce competition.

The former Wildcat had two seasons in the NBA Academy program before heading to college. Mathurin decided against offers where he "can go pro, get some money and play basketball." He felt "education was the thing I really needed to get. I wanted to have my degree in something because basketball is not forever."

He does not commit turnovers and can finish over seven-footers. The Canadian speaks English, French, and Creole. At all times, he plays with the memory of his brother, who he lost to a tragic accident at 15.

Shoring Up Defense With Sochan

Jeremy Sochan (Poland) is the 8th youngest draft prospect and could be in play for the No. 8 pick. He's stout defensively, but his offense probably won't develop until his second contract, while Mathurin is already an offensive option. Sochan can switch defenders better than he can knock down perimeter jumpers.

Sochan did well in a supporting role at Baylor. He averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. However, he only shot 29% from beyond the arc and 59% from the charity stripe.

Even though Sochan was born in Oklahoma, he is a "global citizen," as he said in a British accent at the NBA Combine. "I'm Polish, English, American, a mixture. I've been all over the place, so I feel like I've seen everything. It's been good for me. It's opened my mind. I've seen so many countries and coaches as well."

Sochan has thrived during international play in his limited time since becoming Poland's youngest player ever. In those same NBA Combine interviews, he mentioned Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Patrick Beverley, and Jrue Holiday as the main influences on his game. Sochan should slot right in should he fall to New Orleans.

Doubling Back For Dieng

Ousmane Dieng just turned 19 in May. He is 6’10’’ with a reported 7-foot wingspan. He also might fall in the lottery, allowing the Pelicans to trade back and hoard assets. Oklahoma City, for example, is rumored to be looking to trade up, possibly for Jeremy Sochan.

Dieng adjusted well to the NBL, and his talents should translate to an NBA court. His first half of the season was full of growing pains, but his last dozen games showed his willingness to develop into his potential. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals and blocks combined per game in the last half of the season.

With the Breakers, the 18-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 40% shooting from the field in 23 games this season. He shot 48.4% from the field, connecting on 35.7% of his three-point attempts in the last half of the season. He can pick, pop, and roll. He has a feel for the game and a floater that brings back memories of E'twuan Moore. He knows how to get to his spots yet keeps teammates involved. He needs to refine his shot and strengthen up to hold up on defense.

Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, and Jabari Smith Jr. will not play for New Orleans without a trade. Dyson Daniels checks a lot of boxes but is also a good bet to be off the board. Keenan Murray or Jalen Duren might be available, creating a tough decision for the front office.

Jeremy Sochan and Ousmane Dieng are other possible international options if the Pelicans stand pat. However, after being an early skeptic, everything is now adding up for Bennedict Mathurin if he falls to 8th overall in the draft.

