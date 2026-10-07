3 Biggest Pelicans Storylines From Preseason Win vs. Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans officially began their 2026-2027 season with their first preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. New Orleans prevailed 116-110 Tuesday night over the Thunder in a game played in Tulsa, Oklahoma, instead of downtown Oklahoma City. Despite the victory, the Pelicans shouldn’t feel too good after a sluggish start against the Thunder’s B-Team.

Oklahoma City rested most of its core players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and a host of other usual Thunder rotation players. New Orleans, meanwhile, had its full rotation but still fell into a double-digit deficit early. Oklahoma City led 67-52 at halftime after leading by as many as 17 points in the first half.

There will be much to dissect from this game, but here are a few of the main storylines.

1. Lineups will change

The starting five of Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and Yves Missi was a disaster in the first half. The group was a -20 when on the floor.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters before the game something similar to the words he echoed before the team’s scrimmage last weekend: not to read too much into the lineups, as they are subject to change. If the first half against is any indication of the Thunder’s bench players, then the lineup will need to change.

One of the Pelicans' Achilles' heels last season was three-point shooting, and trotting out a lineup that included non-shooters like Williamson and Missi, along with struggling shooters like Murray and Jones, won’t be a recipe for success.

As a team, New Orleans shot 12-for-33, while allowing the Thunder to shoot 48% from beyond the arc. The starting group for the Pelicans went 5-for-15 from deep, just 33% for the game. The Pelicans need to inject more consistent three-point shooting into the lineup for them to have any success this year.

2. Interior defense still an issue

The Pelicans did little to address the glaring need for interior defense this offseason, and it showed Tuesday.

Oklahoma City outscored the Pelicans 48-42 in the paint, and rookie center Aday Mara had his way with the Pelicans' frontcourt. The former Michigan standout scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 18 minutes, nearly out-rebounding Missi and Williamson himself. Three of the five Thunder “starters” grabbed at least five rebounds, while only Missi had that many for the Pelicans starting group.

Mosley spoke about the Pelicans' frontcourt defense being a team effort when it comes to defensive rebounding and stopping dribble penetration. While you did see the guards making a concerted effort to crash the defensive glass, the team’s lack of size again looks like it will be a crutch this season. New Orleans does not have the size to compete against bigger teams on a consistent basis.

3. Stealing the thunder

One bright spot for the Pelicans last season was their propensity to get steals, finishing ninth in the NBA. Tuesday, they ratcheted up the pressure, specifically in the second half, finishing with 14 for the game. That defense helped them turn a deficit into an 18-0 run in the fourth to take the lead and never relinquish it.

If the Pelicans can’t stop opponents in the paint, their only resistance may be constant ball pressure to disrupt opposing offenses. It was encouraging to see Derik Queen leading the team in steals Tuesday off the bench. Defense was one thing the young forward was criticized for last season, so an improvement in this area could prove beneficial.

On paper, New Orleans has the length to be a top team in steals again. Murray's full-time return, along with Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and their host of wings and guards, will no doubt have Mosley pressing and attacking ball-handlers full-court this season.

New Orleans will have to be the aggressors on defense and try to convert turnovers to easy baskets this year.