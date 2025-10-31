Pelicans' Injury Report Ahead of NBA Cup Game vs. Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans have started their 2025-26 season with a 0-4 record, as they are just one of three winless teams left in the NBA, and the last remaining in the Western Conference.
After starting the season with four consecutive losses, there has been some doubt about Willie Green's future as the team's head coach, but Friday night gives him and the Pelicans a chance to make a statement. For the first game of their NBA Cup slate, the Pelicans are traveling out West to face the LA Clippers.
The Clippers have started their season 2-2, coming off a loss against the Golden State Warriors, and are likely very confident heading into Friday's matchup with the Pelicans. And, injuries are not doing the Pelicans any favors.
Pelicans' Halloween injury report
For Halloween night, the Pelicans remain without a couple of key players. The Pelicans have ruled out Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture), while they have listed Kevon Looney (left knee sprain) as doubtful.
Neither Murray nor Looney has been able to make their season debut yet. However, Looney could be inching closer to his New Orleans debut. Looney being upgraded to doubtful for the first time this season is certainly a step in the right direction.
The Pelicans have also ruled out Trey Alexander and Hunter Dickinson with two-way G League designations.
Who's out for the Clippers?
The Clippers have been fairly healthy to start their 2025-26 campaign, headlined by Kawhi Leonard not having an injury designation through five games, including Friday's matchup with the Pelicans. Bradley Beal was a bit banged up for LA, but he is now left off the injury report as well after missing their last two games.
The Clippers have ruled out Jordan Miller (left hamstring strain), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (left ankle sprain), and Kobe Sanders (right knee sprain) against the Pelicans, as they will still have their full regular rotation intact.
The Pelicans will certainly have their hands full against a star-studded Clippers team, but Zion Williamson and company could use the opportunity to make a huge statement.
The Pelicans and Clippers are set to face off in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday for their first matchup of the 2025 NBA Cup.