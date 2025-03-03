Brooklyn Nets Won’t Keep Former Detroit Pistons First-Rounder
Killian Hayes was getting a second chance in the NBA this season with the Brooklyn Nets. The former Detroit Pistons first-rounder landed a call-up from the NBA G League, joining the Nets on a 10-day contract.
Following a Saturday night battle between the Pistons and the Nets, Hayes’ deal was set to expire. According to the New York Post, there won’t be a second 10-day deal in the works for Hayes.
via @NYPost_Lewis: Brooklyn did not keep Killian Hayes on a second 10-day contract, sources told the Post. After Hayes started the past five straight games, his deal expired today. It could be a sign that starting point guard D'Angelo Russell is getting close to a return. #Nets
In six games, Hayes picked up five starts for a rebuilding Brooklyn squad. Seeing the court for 27 minutes per game, Hayes made 42 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes on 3.5 attempts per game.
Hayes posted averages of nine points, three rebounds, and five assists. The Nets won just one of their games during Hayes’ stretch. However, the young veteran proved he could still bring value to the table after struggling through his first few seasons with the Pistons.
After joining the Pistons as a 19-year-old overseas prospect, the Pistons rolled out Hayes for 210 games. He started 145 matchups and averaged over 25 minutes of playing time. Hayes struggled to live up to the expectations of a seventh-overall pick.
With the Pistons, Hayes averaged eight points, five assists, and three rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the field and 28 percent from three. The Pistons waived Hayes after last season’s trade deadline. He went unsigned through the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
This year, Hayes has spent all of his time with the Nets’ organization. He started the regular season on the Long Island Nets in the G League before getting a temporary call-up. Now, the Nets seem to be moving in a different direction.
