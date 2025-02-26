Cade Cunningham Shocked by Young Pistons Player on Instagram
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham felt the same way as many NBA fans on Monday night after seeing the team’s young guard, Ausar Thompson, put together multiple impressive finishes at the rim.
After the Pistons’ victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Cunningham took to Instagram to react to Thompson’s plays, left shocked by the second-year player’s highlight-reel-worthy plays against LA.
via @TheHoopCentral: This finish from Ausar Thompson is ELITE. 😮💨
First, Thompson managed to blow by the 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden before getting met near the basket by LA big man Ivica Zubac. Thompson fearlessly looked for the finish and finessed his way through to make sure he got a clean shot off to score.
That led to Cunningham’s first comment on Thompson’s plays.
via @cadecunn1ngham: “🤢🤢🤮”
Thompson’s second draw-dropping basket came from a sharp assist from the recently acquired Dennis Schroder. The sophomore wing snagged the bounce pass and didn’t need to dribble once before taking flight and throwing down a difficult poster dunk.
via @NBA: HOW DID AUSAR THOMPSON FINISH THIS POSTER... Literally falling away from the rim 🤯🤯
Once again, Cunningham dished his thoughts on the play.
via @cadecunn1ngham: “I don’t know what this was.”
Thompson finished Monday’s action between the Clippers and the Pistons with 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, four steals, and two blocks. Once again, his defensive value was on full display, but the athletic wing continues to show his offensive improvement as he navigates through year two in the NBA.
