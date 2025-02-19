Cade Cunningham Shows Appreciation to Detroit Pistons Fanbase
As a franchise with deep roots in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons' fanbase is a passionate bunch. Following the first major accolade of his young career, one key member of the roster had nothing but good things to say when it comes to the reception he's received.
While leading the Pistons to a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, Cade Cunningham found himself on an All-Star team this season. Due to the new format, his time on the court was brief. Nonetheless, the Pistons star continues to develop into one of the league's most notable talents.
During one of his media availabilities over the weekend, Cunningham was asked about the Pistons fan base and the love he's received since being draft No. 1 overall in 2021. He cited how much passion the city has for basketball and that it's something that drives him to want to be a leader for the franchise.
"It feels great to play for the Pistons," Cunningham said. "Obviously have a super passionate fanbase. That definitely plays into the commitment to the organization, to the city, the kind of love they give back to you. All of it plays a role in why I'm so passionate about the Pistons and the city and the organization."
With All-Star festivities behind him now, Cunningham can get back to work for the Pistons. He'll look to end his breakout campaign by putting an end to the team's playoff drought. Detroit currently has a good chance to land a postseason berth, as they are in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff picture in sixth place.
Cunningham and the Pistons will begin the final stretch of the regular season on Friday night when they face off against the San Antonio Spurs.
