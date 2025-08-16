Celtics Make Move to Bring in Former Pistons Player
Ron Harper Jr. has found his next team.
The former Detroit Pistons veteran will be joining the Boston Celtics, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.
via @MikeAScotto: The Boston Celtics and Ron Harper Jr. have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. He’s spent the past three NBA seasons with the Raptors and Pistons. The versatile wing surged last season with the Motor City Cruise shooting 39% from 3-point range.
Harper Jr. has been around the NBA since 2022. The New Jersey-born forward entered the league out of Rutgers and went undrafted at the 2022 NBA Draft.
He started his career as a two-way player with the Toronto Raptors. During his rookie season, Harper appeared in just nine games with the Raptors’ primary roster. He averaged five minutes of action, putting up just two points per game on 50 percent shooting.
In the following offseason, Harper signed a second two-way contract with the Raptors. Just a few months into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Harper was waived by the Raptors. He made just one appearance on the court throughout the year.
Last summer, Harper played for the Boston Celtics’ Summer League team. He was with the team through training camp, but didn’t make the opening night roster. As a result, Harper played for Boston’s G League squad in Maine.
Back in January, Harper linked with the Pistons on a two-way contract. He spent most of his time with the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League, and saw the court for just one game with the Pistons. He played 17 minutes, scoring four points and coming down with seven rebounds.
Harper stuck with the Pistons for several months after the 2024-2025 NBA season. He was even representing them at the NBA Draft, while his brother was selected by the San Antonio Spurs.
However, Harper wasn’t in the Pistons’ long-term plans. The young veteran became a free agent this summer and he will look for another shot on the Celtics’ roster. It’s unclear what Harper’s deal with Boston looks like, but he’ll get a chance to make an impact during training camp and the preseason.
