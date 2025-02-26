Celtics Starter in Danger of Missing Action vs Detroit Pistons
As the Boston Celtics approached their Tuesday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, they added Kristaps Porzingis to the injury report.
According to the team, Porzingis started dealing with a non-COVID illness, which put his availability in doubt. Sure enough, Porzingis missed his first set of action since February 8.
Heading into Wednesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Celtics, Porzingis’ status remains in question. According to the official NBA injury report, the veteran starter is questionable to play.
Since returning from the All-Star break, Porzingis has appeared in two matchups. During the Celtics’ first game back, the veteran center produced 17 points in 25 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers.
When the Celtics hosted the New York Knicks three days later, Porzingis checked in for 34 minutes. He produced 15 points while coming down with seven rebounds and dishing out two assists.
This season, Porzingis has appeared in 31 matchups for the Celtics. The one-time All-Star has been posting averages of 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 40 percent from three on six attempts per game.
Boston is searching for its seventh win in a row, while the Pistons are looking to maintain their league-high active streak of nine wins in a row, which is on pace with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who also have eight consecutive victories to their name right now.
The Pistons and the Celtics are set for a 7 PM ET tip-off on Wednesday night. Porzingis will likely be a game-time decision for the contest, as the Celtics remain unsure of his status on Wednesday afternoon.
