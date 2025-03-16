Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Tossed From OKC Thunder Matchup
The Detroit Pistons lost their star player, Cade Cunningham, during Saturday night’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As Cunningham argued with officials, he landed multiple technical fouls, leading to his early departure. At the time of the matchup, the Pistons were trailing and looking to climb back against a thriving OKC team. Unfortunately, Cunningham could not continue to be a part of the action.
As expected, the crowd at Little Caesars Arena was frustrated and let the officials know it was a high-stakes matchup that lost an All-Star player.
When Cunningham left the game on Saturday, he had played in 29 minutes of action. The veteran shot 5-18 from the field, scoring 11 points. Cunningham was one assist shy of a double-double and just a few rebounds away from notching a potential triple-double.
Heading into the game, the Pistons held a 37-30 record, which placed them sixth in the Eastern Conference. They found success in six of their last 10 games.
As the Pistons anticipate making the playoffs this season, a matchup at home against OKC was a great test, considering the Thunder are the top team in the Western Conference by a wide margin. Heading into the night, the Thunder had a 54-12 record. The Denver Nuggets placed behind them by 11.5 games.
Although Cunningham’s absence was clearly a tough blow for the Pistons during the second half, Detroit managed to get the game within single digits and is keeping pace with OKC while missing their top player.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group