Detroit Pistons Fans Manifesting Trade for Suns Star Devin Booker
Due to his Michigan ties, Devin Booker is a player Detroit Pistons fans constantly bring up when it comes to dream trade targets. As things continue to awry with the Phoenix Suns, the fanbase once again made a series of posts regarding a blockbuster trade for the star guard.
In the midst of their second season with their big three, the Suns have once again falling short of expectation. They started the year on a strong note, but now find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference.
Since his name came up in rumors at the trade deadline, Kevin Durant is a player who have been talked about a lot when it comes to the next stars on the move. However, Stephen A. Smith recently shined a light on his running mate. While on NBA Countdown, he stated that he is wondering when it will be Booker who ends up asking out.
Once Stephen A.'s remarks made their way to social media, there were a series of reactions from Pistons fans begging for a trade to Detroit:
As of now, Booker has not made any remarks about wanting out of Phoenix. On top of that, the Suns have expressed no willingness to move on from their homegrown talent. That said, if he ever does become available, the Pistons should be one of the first teams calling.
Booker is at his best when playing an off-guard role who can focused primarily on scoring. This makes him an ideal pairing with Cade Cunningham, as he has emerged as one of the NBA's top facilitators. Given their offensive capabilities, this hypothetical backcourt would instantly be one of the league's best duos.
It would take a King's ransom to pry Booker away from the Suns via trade. Nonetheless, Detroit has enough young talent and draft capital to make a rather compelling offer if the situation arises.
