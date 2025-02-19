All Pistons

Detroit Pistons Making ‘Most Impressive’ Case in NBA

Are the Detroit Pistons one of the NBA's most impressive squads this year?

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
When it’s all said and done for the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons just might land in the category of the league’s most impressive this year.

At the All-Star break, the Pistons received more than a passing grade from a recent rundown of grades from The Athletic. With a B+, the Pistons have received plenty of praise for their ability to finally start turning things around after failing to achieve as many as 20 wins over the past two seasons.

“The Pistons have a case to be the most impressive team in the NBA this season, given they became a national headline for being synonymous with losing last year,” The Athletic wrote.

Feb 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Ausar Thompson (9) chat against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A 14-68 season called for major changes in the front office and to the coaching staff. Despite investing a ton of money into Monty Williams, the Pistons bit the bullet and cut ties with the former Phoenix Suns head coach after just one season.

Trajan Langdon replaced Troy Weaver as the personnel decision-maker. JB Bickerstaff took over for Williams after he was let go. The new front office put ideal pieces alongside Cade Cunningham, who inked a max extension over the summer.

Bickerstaff clearly won over the locker room early and put them on a path to succeed right now, but the future is certainly still bright.

“The Pistons have exceeded expectations in the short term and seemingly have a plan for the long term,” The Athletic finished.

At the break, the Pistons hold a 29-26 record. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference after finishing last just a season ago.

Feb 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) passes the ball around Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

As for the young core, everybody has taken a step forward. Cade Cunningham added an All-Star nod to his resume. Despite having a slow start to the year, Jalen Duren has hit his stride and is looking like even more of a difference-maker as the season plays out.

Ausar Thompson’s health concerns prevented him from making his debut on time, but he continues to show flashes of a decent offensive presence while remaining a dominant defender. Jaden Ivey’s season is in question at this point, but he put an end to any concerns about his fit playing with Cunningham.

There wasn’t a big swing at the trade deadline for Detroit this year, but they have proven that a playoff run is certainly possible. The hope is that their young players can gain some experience in the postseason before they enter the offseason with more of a contending mindset.

