Detroit Pistons Pickup Reveals Jersey Number for Next Season

Justin Grasso

Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) warms up on the court prior to the game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) warms up on the court prior to the game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Caris LeVert has picked his jersey number for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

According to Etienne Catalan, LeVert will wear No. 8 for the upcoming season. He takes on the numbers after Tim Hardaway Jr. wore it for the past season.

Hardaway parted ways with the Pistons through free agency. As he hit the market as an unrestricted player, Hardaway didn’t seem to gain much traction on a potential return to Detroit. Instead, the veteran sharpshooter will take his talents to the Denver Nuggets for next year.

With the Pistons losing several key veterans such as Hardaway, Dennis Schroder, and Malik Beasley, they had to pivot to different options through the open market. The Pistons added Caris LeVert to help fill the void.

Last season, LeVert’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up after he saw the court for 38 games. He posted averages of 10 points, two rebounds, and three assists during his final run with the Cavs.

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After LeVert was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, he appeared in 26 games off the bench. He produced 15 points per game, knocking down 34 percent of his threes. He also came down with four rebounds per game and produced three assists per outing.

LeVert’s 10th season will be in Detroit. The Pistons become his fifth team since he entered the league in 2016-2017. According to Spotrac, he’s set to make $28.9 million over the next two seasons. While there is a chance LeVert could be packaged for a deal later on down the line, he has a trade restriction until December 15, 2025.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

