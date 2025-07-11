Detroit Pistons Pickup Reveals Jersey Number for Next Season
Caris LeVert has picked his jersey number for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
According to Etienne Catalan, LeVert will wear No. 8 for the upcoming season. He takes on the numbers after Tim Hardaway Jr. wore it for the past season.
Hardaway parted ways with the Pistons through free agency. As he hit the market as an unrestricted player, Hardaway didn’t seem to gain much traction on a potential return to Detroit. Instead, the veteran sharpshooter will take his talents to the Denver Nuggets for next year.
With the Pistons losing several key veterans such as Hardaway, Dennis Schroder, and Malik Beasley, they had to pivot to different options through the open market. The Pistons added Caris LeVert to help fill the void.
Last season, LeVert’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up after he saw the court for 38 games. He posted averages of 10 points, two rebounds, and three assists during his final run with the Cavs.
After LeVert was traded to the Atlanta Hawks, he appeared in 26 games off the bench. He produced 15 points per game, knocking down 34 percent of his threes. He also came down with four rebounds per game and produced three assists per outing.
LeVert’s 10th season will be in Detroit. The Pistons become his fifth team since he entered the league in 2016-2017. According to Spotrac, he’s set to make $28.9 million over the next two seasons. While there is a chance LeVert could be packaged for a deal later on down the line, he has a trade restriction until December 15, 2025.
