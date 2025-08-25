Detroit Pistons See Trade Target Pulled from Market
At the start of free agency, the Detroit Pistons had connections to the Sacramento Kings. As the Kings were reportedly interested in potentially dealing away Malik Monk, the Pistons were dubbed a team to watch in that market.
Days were going by, and the talks got hot. Other organizations, such as the Golden State Warriors, even poked their heads in as potential suitors for a multi-team deal. The Pistons eventually struck a deal with the Kings, which was a sign-and-trade to move Dennis Schroder.
However, Monk did not have involvement. Now that time has passed by, Monk is no longer being actively shopped by Sacramento.
The Latest on the Malik Monk Market
via Marc Stein of ‘The Stein Line.’:
“After Sacramento explored various trade scenarios earlier this summer involving Malik Monk, league sources say that the Kings are not actively engaged in such trade talks now.
The Kings have maintained an interest in unsigned free agent Russell Westbrook, sources say, but I'm told that they have indeed explored the possibility of creating a backcourt opening for Westbrook by other means rather than dealing Monk.”
The idea of having Monk as a scoring punch off the bench was exciting for Pistons fans at one point. Although he started a career-high 45 games last season, Monk’s first two seasons with the Kings involved a role that was strictly off the bench.
Two seasons ago, Monk averaged 15 points in 72 games, shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged five assists and three rebounds per game.
Suddenly, Monk and the Kings seem to be solid. According to Stein, Monk has “embraced his role and the franchise.”
Who Could Fill the Pistons’ Final Spot?
Swapping Dennis Schroder out for Malik Monk is no longer an option. Schroder landed in Sacramento with a multi-year contract and a 2029 second-round pick back in July. The Pistons picked up a 2026 second-round pick for their veteran guard.
The Pistons added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson as their key pickups for the bench unit. Robinson and LeVert will both play important roles on the offensive end of the floor.
The easy assumption is that the Pistons could fill their final roster spot with Malik Beasley. The veteran sharpshooter lit up defenses with his three-point shooting for the Pistons last season. Now that Beasley is no longer a target of a gambling investigation, his market is heating up.
So far, Beasley’s next move is yet to be revealed. While acquiring Beasley seems like the logical option for the Pistons, heading into the new year with an open roster spot isn’t out of the question.
