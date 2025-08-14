All Pistons

Ex-Pistons Vet Opts for Overseas Opportunity Next Season

Former Detroit Pistons player Cole Swider is taking on an overseas journey next year.

Justin Grasso

Iowa's Daishen Nix defends Motor City's Cole Swider during an Iowa Wolves vs. Motor City Cruise game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Des Moines.
Iowa's Daishen Nix defends Motor City's Cole Swider during an Iowa Wolves vs. Motor City Cruise game at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former Detroit Pistons player Cole Swider is set to play with a Turkish powerhouse. The NBA veteran will take on his first stint overseas since bouncing around the NBA.

via @Eurohoopsnet: 🔵🚨 Cole Swider is signing a one-year deal with Anadolu Efes and expected to get a $600.000 annual salary!

In 2022, Swider entered the NBA Draft after his run at Syracuse. During his lone season at Syracuse, Swider appeared in 33 games. As a full-time starter, he made 44 percent of his shots from the field and drained 41 percent of his threes. He averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, and one assist.

Prior to his run at Syracuse, Swider played for three seasons at Villanova. He started just 17 games across three years. By the end of his college career, Swider had posted averages of eight points and four rebounds.

After going undrafted in 2022, Swider started his career as a two-way player for the Los Angeles Lakers. During his first season with the Lakers, Swider appeared in just seven games. He saw the court for an average of six minutes per outing.

Following his release by the Lakers in 2023, Swider bounced back with a deal with the Miami Heat. In Miami, he played in 18 games, but saw fewer minutes than he did with the Lakers.

Last summer, Swider anticipated playing for the Indiana Pacers throughout the previous NBA season. He was waived in late October, before the Pacers opened up the regular season.

The Pistons would pick up Swider on a two-way contract. He ended up appearing in just two games for the Pistons, hardly registering any statistics. Had it been a year earlier, Swider might’ve had a better opportunity to gain playing time and win more minutes on the roster.

But as the Pistons were competitive throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Swider’s playing time was extremely limited. Eventually, he was waived. Swider went to the Lakers’ G League affiliate until the Toronto Raptors came calling with a deal. After eight games with the Raptors, Swider hit the open market.

via @coleswider21: Blessed and thankful!! Let’s have a great year @AnadoluEfesSK 💙🤍

At this point, Swider is set to join a successful Turkish club, Anadolu Efes.

Since Swider is just 26, with several years of experience in the NBA, he should remain on radars throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season. For the time being, the former Piston is placing his focus on the BSL and the EuroLeague ahead of the new season.

Justin Grasso
