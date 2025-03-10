Isaiah Stewart Reveals Bold Goal After Pistons Win vs Blazers
As the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers battled it out in the first half of their Sunday night matchup, Isaiah Stewart ended up being on the wrong end of a poster dunk. Toumani Camara took flight and powered through Stewart’s fearless defense.
In the moment, Stewart became the talk of social media since he was already making headlines from Detroit’s previous game against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
However, Stewart ended up putting together a strong outing out in Portland. By the end of the night, his defensive performance had outshined the Camara poster after the Pistons put the Blazers away.
In the NBA, every defender has their day, but the thought of potentially getting dunked on has never caused Stewart to shy away from embracing his role as a shot-blocker.
In fact, Stewart has a bold goal of becoming the best shot-blocker, rim-protector, and defender as a whole.
"I’m embracing [my role] every single game,” Stewart told reporters, according to Omari Sankofa. “From the very start of the first day when JB [Bickerstaff] came in and said his bigs need to defend the rim. I took that very seriously and every night I strive to be the best shot-blocker, best rim protector, best defender."
During his lone season under Monty Williams, Stewart went from playing as the starting center to moving to power forward to play alongside Jalen Duren. While Stewart improved offensively, becoming a reliable stretch-four, averaging 11 points on 38 percent shooting from deep, defense is what ultimately drives him.
Bickerstaff offered a role at the five-spot, and without hesitation, Stewart took it. The scoring might be down to six points per game, and he might be a full-time reserve, but Stewart certainly hasn’t seen his impact diminish. Not only has he been a valuable energy guy, continuing his enforcer ways, but Stewart has been one of the best defensive bigs on the floor this year.
The goal might be bold, but Stewart has certainly shown major potential to become one of the best blockers in the game. According to Cleaning the Glass, he’s blocked 3.4 percent of his opponent’s shots, placing him in the 89th percentile at his position.
