Jalen Duren Marks New Career-High in Pistons-Nets Matchup

Jalen Duren had a dominant defensive showing against the Nets.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Avoiding a second-straight loss after seeing their eight-game win streak get snapped on Friday night was a must for the Detroit Pistons. Former first-round pick Jalen Duren made sure he had a hand in a little of everything along the way as the Pistons faced the Brooklyn Nets.

While Duren’s overall contributions played a major part in the Detroit victory, his rim-protection made all of the difference. Not only was he disruptive as a defender, but Duren inspired his team to play the same way defensively.

By the end of the night, the Pistons had 15 blocks against the Nets. Duren was responsible for six of them, which helped the big man mark a new career-high in blocks.

via @Keith_Langlois: Career-high 6 blocks for Jalen Duren. Had 5 vs. Washington 11/27/23.

Once the Pistons exceeded 14 blocks as a team, they marked a new season-high for the organization.

Along with his blocks, Duren accounted for 18 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. He made all six of his free throws. The veteran had a double-double by coming down with 11 rebounds. Duren also dished out two assists and snatched a couple of steals on defense.

Jalen Dure
Mar 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) dribbles against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons avoided a losing streak as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-94. Detroit now advances to 33-27 on the season, keeping their spot as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Duren has been a huge help in the Pistons’ success this year, especially since the new year. Being healthy for the last 28 games, Duren has been averaging 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block per game.

