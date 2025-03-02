Jalen Duren Marks New Career-High in Pistons-Nets Matchup
Avoiding a second-straight loss after seeing their eight-game win streak get snapped on Friday night was a must for the Detroit Pistons. Former first-round pick Jalen Duren made sure he had a hand in a little of everything along the way as the Pistons faced the Brooklyn Nets.
While Duren’s overall contributions played a major part in the Detroit victory, his rim-protection made all of the difference. Not only was he disruptive as a defender, but Duren inspired his team to play the same way defensively.
By the end of the night, the Pistons had 15 blocks against the Nets. Duren was responsible for six of them, which helped the big man mark a new career-high in blocks.
via @Keith_Langlois: Career-high 6 blocks for Jalen Duren. Had 5 vs. Washington 11/27/23.
Once the Pistons exceeded 14 blocks as a team, they marked a new season-high for the organization.
Along with his blocks, Duren accounted for 18 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. He made all six of his free throws. The veteran had a double-double by coming down with 11 rebounds. Duren also dished out two assists and snatched a couple of steals on defense.
The Pistons avoided a losing streak as they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-94. Detroit now advances to 33-27 on the season, keeping their spot as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Duren has been a huge help in the Pistons’ success this year, especially since the new year. Being healthy for the last 28 games, Duren has been averaging 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block per game.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group