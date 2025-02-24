Kawhi Leonard’s Status vs Pistons Could Be in Question
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers fired up a back-to-back set on the road against the Indiana Pacers. The team missed one of its stars, as Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for the night.
According to the official NBA injury report, Leonard was dealing with left foot soreness. He was ruled out for the second time in three games.
The Clippers will close out their back-to-back on the road in Michigan with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Leonard’s status could come into question, considering he missed Sunday’s action. LA has not revealed his official status just yet.
When the Clippers faced the Pacers on Monday, LA dropped the matchup with an 18-point loss. It was their second-straight defeat, as they collected a six-point loss against the Milwaukee Bucks three nights prior. So far, LA is 1-2 on their current road trip.
As for Leonard, he’s been more consistent with his availability lately. After missing the first 34 games of the season, the star forward made his season debut on January 4. Since then, he’s missed just six games.
Over the last 16 games, Leonard has spent a little over 25 minutes on the court per night. The veteran has been posting averages of 17 points, three assists, and five rebounds. He’s shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Monday’s outing between the Pistons and the Clippers marks the first of the year. Last season, the Clippers won both of their matchups against a struggling Detroit team. The Clippers are currently on a 10-game winning streak over the Pistons. Detroit is searching for their sixth win in a row.
