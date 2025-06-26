All Pistons

NBA Insider Has Encouraging Update On Pistons Free Agent Situation

The Detroit Pistons could prevent the Kings from taking one of their free agents.

Justin Grasso

Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
As the Detroit Pistons approach the opening of free agency, they have a handful of key players with expiring contracts. The veteran guard Dennis Schroder is slated to become available on the open market if the Pistons don’t agree to terms on a new contract by next week.

In the months leading up to the NBA Draft, many reports have suggested the Pistons are interested in bringing back Schroder. Recently, a report regarding the Sacramento Kings’ interest in acquiring Schroder made its rounds, posing a threat to Detroit’s offseason plans.

Are the Pistons doing anything to combat the Kings? NBA Insider Sam Amick claims that discussions are being held, which is a positive development for the Pistons.

Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) passes the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

“The Kings indeed have serious interest in veteran Dennis Schröder,” Amick wrote, via The Athletic. “That is, of course, if he doesn’t get something done with the Detroit Pistons first (league sources say he’s been in talks on that front this week).”

Schroder is no stranger to changing teams. In fact, the Pistons were his third team during the 2024-2025 NBA season. It’s unclear if Schroder having the experience of consistent changes is a positive or a negative for Detroit.

On one hand, Schroder might be looking for some stability. He had a steady role with the Pistons during the regular season and the playoffs, and they could give him a shot to stick around for a while. On the other hand, Schroder might not be as hesitant to join a new situation if it benefits him even better. Sacramento could make an offer the Pistons might not want to match or beat. The Kings also have a need for a starter. In Detroit, Schroder is sure to come off the bench behind Cade Cunningham.

The fact that Schroder is willing to hear the Pistons out is a positive sign that they have a chance. It’s unclear where the two parties are headed, but there is a good chance Schroder could be hitting the open market, where he might have more than just the Kings giving him a look.

