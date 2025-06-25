Kings Becoming Massive Threat To Detroit Pistons In Free Agency
As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, free agency discussion is already making its way into the picture, and it’s not looking great for the Detroit Pistons so far.
After the Pistons wrapped up their first-round series against the New York Knicks back in April, they knew they had key decisions to make regarding the future of Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Dennis Schroder.
The reality was that the Pistons were unlikely to bring all three back, although they have a level of interest in retaining each guy in that trio. The Sacramento Kings just might make Detroit’s decision easier if they can only pick two.
According to ‘The Stein Line,’ there seems to be a high level of interest in Schroder from the Kings. Sacramento is “already being described as a likely leading suitor” for Schroder.
“Schröder is expected to command a deal that could start at the full $14.1 million midlevel exception and the Kings — barring a trade that otherwise addresses their need for a playmaker — are expected to be a prime contender to try to sign the 31-year-old away from the Pistons.”
The Pistons became the third team to pick up Schroder last season. Although he started the year with the Brooklyn Nets, Schroder was dealt away to the Golden State Warriors well before the trade deadline. Eventually, Golden State wanted to get into the Jimmy Butler business.
In a major multi-team deal, Schroder was sent to the Pistons, along with Lindy Waters III. He played in 28 games for Detroit, averaging 25 minutes of action, picking up eight starts.
Although Schroder struggled with his shooting efficiency during the regular season by shooting 38 percent from the field, the veteran guard was productive by putting up 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists per game. As expected, Schroder maintained a key role off the bench for Detroit’s first playoff run since 2019.
The six-game run against the New York Knicks helped Schroder boost his value. In an average of 27 minutes of action, the veteran guard posted averages of 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 49 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent from deep.
Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI
NBA Draft Expert Predicts Pistons Will Bet on International Prospect
NBA Insider Revealed Important Update on Pistons-Mavs Game
Radio Host Pressures Pistons to Make Big Move After Magic’s Trade
Pistons Learn Startling Cost of a Cade Cunningham Co-Star
NBA Prediction Suggests Pistons Will Fail to Land Strong Target