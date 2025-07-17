NBA Mock Trade Sees Pistons Part Ways With Former First-Rounder
If the Detroit Pistons are going to take a swing in the trade market soon, it probably won’t be for a blockbuster. When Trajan Langdon met with reporters at the beginning of the offseason, he noted that the Pistons are still taking the patient approach moving forward.
Still, that shouldn’t rule out some moves for role players. Detroit Jock City recently proposed a mock trade that would land the Pistons a defensive standout in exchange for a former first-rounder and multiple picks.
In the hypothetical deal, the Pistons pick up Toumani Camara from the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Blazers would receive Marcus Sasser, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick.
“Entering his third season in the league, Camara has already established himself as one of the best and most versatile defenders in the league,” Cem Yolbulan wrote. “He made the All-Defense second team last season and has emerged as an elite, multi-positional defender with good size, length, and athleticism. At age 25, he may have another level to hit. Plus, he has two more years left on his rookie deal, paying him less than $5 million combined.”
At 25 years old, Camara certainly fits the Pistons’ young timeline. The 6’7” forward just entered the NBA in 2023 as a second-round pick out of Dayton.
He started his college career at Georgia, where he played for two seasons. During his second and final season at Dayton, Camara averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block in 34 games.
Since landing in Portland, Camara has appeared in 147 games. He has 126 starts under his belt, seeing the court for an average of 29 minutes across two seasons.
Last year, Camara produced 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game. He shot 37 percent from beyond the arc and 46 percent from the field.
Considering the Pistons have established themselves as a strong and physical defensive team since JB Bickerstaff came into the picture, Camara would fit right in. However, the price for a role player is steep. Sure, he’s young and he’s affordable from a salary perspective, but parting ways with two unprotected first-rounders might be too much of an all-in move for Detroit.
