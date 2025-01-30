NBA Names Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham an All-Star
With the 2025 NBA All-Star Game around the corner, the league finalized the player pool on Thursday night.
As expected, the Detroit Pistons will be sending the veteran guard Cade Cunningham to represent the franchise. It marks the first time since Blake Griffin, a member of the Pistons, will crack the All-Star roster.
Cunningham enters the event as a reserve for the Eastern Conference backcourt. He earns the honor after taking the type of jump that is sure to put him in consideration for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
Last season, Cunningham appeared in 62 games for the Pistons. He averaged 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
This year, Cunningham has posted averages of 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. The veteran guard has knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field and drained 36 percent of his threes in 43 games.
The most notable jump for Cunningham is the Pistons’ record. After winning just 14 games last season, the Pistons have inserted themselves in the NBA’s postseason picture. Although they are currently on a three-game skid, the Pistons are 23-24 past the halfway point.
Sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons are on pace to clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament. They are still in the hunt for a shot at the sixth seed as well.
The Eastern Conference backcourt features Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks as starters.
Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, Jaylen Brown, Evan Mobley, Tyler Herro, and Pascal Siakam will join Cunningham as reserves.
The Eastern Conference starters include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl Anthony-Towns, Jayson Tatum, Brunson, and Mitchell.
The NBA will tip off its All-Star events on Friday, February 14. Cunningham will participate in the main event on Sunday, February 16.
