Pistons Big Man Shares Heartfelt Moment With Former NBA MVP
Exhausted from a competitive matchup on the road Sunday, the Detroit Pistons had to quickly return home for night two of a back-to-back Monday. Along with squaring off against one of the more interesting teams in the Western Conference, they'd have their hands full trying to slow down an all-time great.
After Paul George departed in free agency and Kawhi Leonard was expected to miss time due to injury, many expected the LA Clippers to slide in the standings. That said, they've managed to silence their critics by holding on to a top-six spot in the Western Conference. A career year from Norman Powell has provided a huge boost, but the play of James Harden has been a driving catalyst.
Back to being the focal point of an offense, Harden has managed to keep the Clippers competitive. Entering Monday's matchup with the Pistons, his averages for the year sat at 21.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 8.6 APG.
Despite also being on the second night of a back-to-back, Harden did what he could to try and put LA in a position to win. He ended the night with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. This did not prove to be enough, as the Clippers fell to the red-hot Pistons by a final score of 106-97.
As is customary in the NBA, both sides met for brief exchanges following the final buzzer. Pistons big man ended up having an encounter with Harden, where he shared a special moment with the former MVP.
Duren ended the night with a double-double himself, recording 12 points and 19 rebounds. He continues to provide a boost for the Pistons on both ends as they approach the final stretch of the regular season.
The Pistons remain as one of the hottest teams in basketball, now winners of seven straight. They'll look to keep their streak alive on Wednesday when they face off against the Boston Celtics.
