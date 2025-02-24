Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Joins LA Lakers Guard in NBA History
Entering their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, the Detroit Pistons found themselves on a five-game winning streak. They managed to keep their momentum rolling against Trae Young and company thanks to another impressive showing from their top player.
A week removed from playing in his first All-Star Game, Cade Cunningham continues to put together a breakout campaign for the Pistons. He'd find himself in a duel with another one of the league's top guards, but managed to do enough to make sure his team walked out victorious.
Cunningham came out of the gates hot and never looked back. He did most of his damaged in the first half, recording 29 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists to go alone with six made threes. This stretch put him in exclusive company in NBA history with another high-level guard.
Over the past 10 years, Cunningham is just the second player to record these numbers in one half. The other is newly-acquired LA Lakers star Luka Doncic.
In 38 minutes of action, Cunningham went on to end the night with 38 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, and three blocks. Behind this all-around performance, the Pistons were able to take down the Hawks by a final score of 148-143.
With this win, Detroit is now on a six-game winning streak and is 8-2 over their last 10 games. As for the Eastern Conference standings, they remain in sixth place with a 31-26 record.
The Pistons now find themselves with a tall task as they look to keep stockpiling victories. They're slated to travel home and be back on their home floor tomorrow to take on the LA Clippers.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade