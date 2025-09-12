Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Spotted With Free Agent Guard
Last season, there was no bigger storyline for the Detroit Pistons than the emergence of Cade Cunningham. After another summer of diligent training, the former No. 1 pick is enjoying the last of his downtime before the ramp-up for the 2026 campaign officially gets underway.
Coming off an injury-ridden 2023 season, Cunningham showed flashes of sizable growth towards the end of 2024. With a fully healthy offseason to work on his game, he came back as an entirely new player to kick off 2025.
In his fourth year in the league, Cunningham made "the leap" for Detroit. He emerged as an elite-level point guard, posting averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG in the regular season. This heightened play was a driving force in the Pistons pulling off a historic turnaround and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Fresh off a season where he landed All-Star and All-NBA honors, expectations are higher than they've ever been before for Cunningham. Now a proven star-level talent, he'll be called on to lead the charge for the Pistons as they look to keep growing into a contender.
In this final stretch of the offseason, Cunningham is building a stronger connection with his teammates. This week, he's spotted on vacation in Rome with center Jalen Duren. While there, the two linked up with an interesting familiar face.
Video surfaced online of Cunningham and Duren in Rome with Pistons standout Malik Beasley.
Following a strong showing with the Pistons last season, Beasley was expected to stay with Detroit in free agency. However, things fell through when news emerged that the journeyman sharpshooter was being investigated for gambling allegations.
The initial investigation didn't yield any results, but the NBA announced this week that it will be looking into the matter now.
Since the developments of the initial investigation finding nothing, there's been reports of the Pistons checking in on Beasley. Him being spotted with two of his former teammates only stirs the pot more on a possible reunion.
The Pistons still have an open roster spot and can give Beasley a competitive offer compared to the rest of the market. Only time will tell if the two sides can agree to a one-year deal for a second straight offseason.
