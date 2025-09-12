All Pistons

Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Spotted With Free Agent Guard

Are the Pistons gearing up for a reunion this offseason?

Kevin McCormick

Jul 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham reacts after he throws out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jul 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham reacts after he throws out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Last season, there was no bigger storyline for the Detroit Pistons than the emergence of Cade Cunningham. After another summer of diligent training, the former No. 1 pick is enjoying the last of his downtime before the ramp-up for the 2026 campaign officially gets underway.

Coming off an injury-ridden 2023 season, Cunningham showed flashes of sizable growth towards the end of 2024. With a fully healthy offseason to work on his game, he came back as an entirely new player to kick off 2025.

In his fourth year in the league, Cunningham made "the leap" for Detroit. He emerged as an elite-level point guard, posting averages of 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG in the regular season. This heightened play was a driving force in the Pistons pulling off a historic turnaround and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Feb 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA;Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Fresh off a season where he landed All-Star and All-NBA honors, expectations are higher than they've ever been before for Cunningham. Now a proven star-level talent, he'll be called on to lead the charge for the Pistons as they look to keep growing into a contender.

In this final stretch of the offseason, Cunningham is building a stronger connection with his teammates. This week, he's spotted on vacation in Rome with center Jalen Duren. While there, the two linked up with an interesting familiar face.

Video surfaced online of Cunningham and Duren in Rome with Pistons standout Malik Beasley.

Following a strong showing with the Pistons last season, Beasley was expected to stay with Detroit in free agency. However, things fell through when news emerged that the journeyman sharpshooter was being investigated for gambling allegations.

The initial investigation didn't yield any results, but the NBA announced this week that it will be looking into the matter now.

Since the developments of the initial investigation finding nothing, there's been reports of the Pistons checking in on Beasley. Him being spotted with two of his former teammates only stirs the pot more on a possible reunion.

The Pistons still have an open roster spot and can give Beasley a competitive offer compared to the rest of the market. Only time will tell if the two sides can agree to a one-year deal for a second straight offseason.

Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

