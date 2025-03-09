Trail Blazers set to Honor NBA Legend During Matchup With Pistons
Fresh off a highly competitive matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Detroit Pistons continue their West Coast swing. They'll return to action Sunday in night two of a back-to-back. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with a surging Portland Trail Blazers team.
Along with hosting Cade Cunningham and company, the Blazers have added plans during Sunday's matchup. They plan to honor one of the franchise's greatest talents, Bill Walton. The Hall of Fame big man passed away at the age of 71 last spring after a battle with colon cancer.
The Blazers have multiple things planned to honor Walton's memory throughout the night. Fans in attendance will receive a special tie-dye headband, and a tribute video package has been put together. There will also be a performance by a Grateful Dead tribute band, Walton's favorite musical group.
Walton was a rare breed during his playing days, paving the way for playmaking centers like Nikola Jokic. At his peak, the Blazers star was a perennial MVP candidate. However, injuries ended up costing him some of his prime.
During his four playing seasons with the Blazers, Walton averaged 17.1 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 4.4 APG, and 2.6 BPG. His most notable feat during his time in Portland was leading the franchise to its only championship in 1971.
Similar to the Pistons, the Blazers are also looking to get back on track amid a recent losing skid. Following an impressive run in the month of February, they've struggled out of the gates in March. They enter Sunday with a 1-3 record over their last four games.
Blazers-Pistons is set to tip off at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.
