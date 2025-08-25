All Pistons

Versatile Forward Dubbed Detroit Pistons' Biggest 'Riser'

Could Ausar Thompson make "the leap" for the Pistons next season?

Kevin McCormick

Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) is introduced before the game against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) is introduced before the game against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

In light of their minimal moves this offseason, the Detroit Pistons are doubling down on the potential of the roster's young core. If they're going to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference next season, it will be led by internal growth from their bevy of former lottery picks.

Amid various changes across the organization, multiple members of the Pistons took a step forward in their development. The most notable was Cade Cunningham, who emerged as one of the NBA's top all-around players. It's also worth noting that Jaden Ivey was putting up the best numbers of his young career before suffering a leg injury in January that left him shelved for the rest of the year.

Upon retaining the majority of last year's roster, the Pistons are in a good position to build off the success they had in 2025. When it comes to developmental growth, one key talent was cited as the next potential breakout performer.

Ausar Thompson named Pistons' biggest riser ahead of the 2026 season

Pistons Ausar Thompso
Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) dunks in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes compiled a list of one "riser' and "faller" for the upcoming season. While discussing the Pistons, forward Ausar Thompson was brought up as the player who should see substantial growth in 2026.

Ausar made legitimate improvements as a sophomore, but he also missed significant time due to injury for the second straight season. If he can avoid a few weeks on the shelf, the hyper-athletic wing will blow away last year's 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists (which he amassed in only 22.5 minutes per game).

Even though a blood clot diagnosis derailed his rookie and sophomore campaigns, Thompson has still shown a lot of promise for Detroit. He impacts numerous facets of the game and gives the Pistons an athletic and versatile option on the wing. If he can further round out his game, he could be another pillar for the franchise moving forward.

Thompson is the most likely breakout candidate for the Pistons heading into next season, given the circumstances. This offseason marked the first time he's been fully healthy for an entire summer. With all that extra time to work on his craft, there is no telling what kind of player he'll look like when training camp rolls around in roughly a month.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News