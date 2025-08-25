Versatile Forward Dubbed Detroit Pistons' Biggest 'Riser'
In light of their minimal moves this offseason, the Detroit Pistons are doubling down on the potential of the roster's young core. If they're going to climb the ranks in the Eastern Conference next season, it will be led by internal growth from their bevy of former lottery picks.
Amid various changes across the organization, multiple members of the Pistons took a step forward in their development. The most notable was Cade Cunningham, who emerged as one of the NBA's top all-around players. It's also worth noting that Jaden Ivey was putting up the best numbers of his young career before suffering a leg injury in January that left him shelved for the rest of the year.
Upon retaining the majority of last year's roster, the Pistons are in a good position to build off the success they had in 2025. When it comes to developmental growth, one key talent was cited as the next potential breakout performer.
Ausar Thompson named Pistons' biggest riser ahead of the 2026 season
In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Grant Hughes compiled a list of one "riser' and "faller" for the upcoming season. While discussing the Pistons, forward Ausar Thompson was brought up as the player who should see substantial growth in 2026.
Ausar made legitimate improvements as a sophomore, but he also missed significant time due to injury for the second straight season. If he can avoid a few weeks on the shelf, the hyper-athletic wing will blow away last year's 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists (which he amassed in only 22.5 minutes per game).
Even though a blood clot diagnosis derailed his rookie and sophomore campaigns, Thompson has still shown a lot of promise for Detroit. He impacts numerous facets of the game and gives the Pistons an athletic and versatile option on the wing. If he can further round out his game, he could be another pillar for the franchise moving forward.
Thompson is the most likely breakout candidate for the Pistons heading into next season, given the circumstances. This offseason marked the first time he's been fully healthy for an entire summer. With all that extra time to work on his craft, there is no telling what kind of player he'll look like when training camp rolls around in roughly a month.
