Detroit Pistons Looking To Clinch Regular Season Series Win Over Orlando Magic

History was made on Saturday night as the Detroit Pistons, for the first time since the 2006-07 NBA season, clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 116-93 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Like they've done all season to help them reach this milestone, the Pistons' dominant defense led the way in the win.

Seven Pistons players scored in double figures for the Pistons, with Tobias Harris leading the charge, scoring 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Daniss Jenkins' rise to stardom also continued, as he recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 assists.

Pistons Look to Clinch Regular Season Series Against Magic

Apr 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates a basket with guard Caris LeVert (8) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With home court advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs now locked up for the Pistons, Detroit shifts its attention to Monday night’s road matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are looking to secure the regular-season series win over what could be a potential first-round opponent in the Magic.

The Pistons are 2-1 against the Magic this season, and while they have the No. 1 seed locked up, Detroit would love to secure 60 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 season, as they currently hold a 57-21 overall record with four games remaining in the regular season.

Magic Pushing For the No. 6 Seed In Eastern Conference

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While the Magic are guaranteed a spot in the NBA Play-In tournament, Orlando is still pushing to earn the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they are one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic are currently the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 42-36 overall record. Orlando is currently battling the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat, all of which still have a shot at securing the No. 6 seed heading into the final week of the regular season.

Following their 112-108 come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the Magic have now won two straight games, which also included a 138-127 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks. In the win over the Pelicans, the Magic were led by Desmond Bane’s 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists, on 8-of-19 shooting from the field.

Paolo Banchero, who leads the Magic in scoring this season, added 23 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists, on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Both Banchero and Bane look to lead the effort to beat the Pistons, as they continue to fight for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The tip-off on Monday night between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.