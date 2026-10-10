Is Kawhi Leonard Playing in Raptors vs. Clippers? Explaining His Injury Status

The Toronto Raptors are back on the court as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers for their second preseason game of the year.

After spending last weekend in Quebec City, the Raptors have gone from coast to coast, and they now are set to play at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Many are anticipating Kawhi Leonard possibly playing his first game for the Raptors, but fans will have to wait a little while longer. Leonard is sitting out of the contest to rest.

It's not the first time Leonard has sat out and it won't be the last, but the Raptors want to ensure he is fully ready to go for the start of the regular season on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Bulls.

Why Kawhi Leonard is Sitting vs. Clippers

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard talks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most anticipated offseason trade in the league that took place between the Raptors and Clippers involving Leonard made this a game many wanted to circle on their calendars, but they will have to wait until Nov. 2 when the two teams meet in the regular season at the Intuit Dome.

Ultimately, I don't think this game against the Clippers has anything to do with Leonard not playing in it. He did not run any games over the summer, so he is starting from zero. Getting him fully healthy for the first game of the season is far more important than having him play in the preseason.

What to Watch With Leonard Out

Leonard may be on the sidelines, but there are still a lot of exciting things to watch during this contest.

Rookie forward Allen Graves, who sat out the team's opener against the Heat, is expected to make his debut. He has been dealing with a groin injury, but he is nearing the mend ahead of the game in Vancouver.

The Raptors will likely only play their starting rotation in the first half, but it will be intriguing to see how they bounce back following their difficult loss in Quebec City, where they surrendered 41 points in the first quarter.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Clippers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN or stream it on the TSN Plus app in Canada or NBA League Pass elsewhere.

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