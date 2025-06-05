Inside The Spurs

4x NBA All-Star Claims Kevin Durant Fits on Spurs, Knicks, Two Other Teams

Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins spoke on Kevin Durant amid rumors of a potential blockbuster trade

Matt Guzman

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after having his jersey pulled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center.
Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after having his jersey pulled during action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — As the NBA Draft draws nearer, talks surrounding Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant are likely to pick up.

The Suns first addressed their general manager situation, promoting long-time NCAA coach Brian Gregory to the role in place of James Jones before landed their new coach, Brian Ott, from Cleveland. Next on the to-do list is to find a new home for Durant.

According to Shams Charania, four to six teams are expected to be interested in landing the 15-time All-Star. Of them is the San Antonio Spurs, who, according to Charania, shared a mutual interest with Durant at February's Trade Deadline.

If Durant did land in San Antonio, DeMarcus Cousins would be all for it.

"Even at this age, he's still a very good player," the former NBA veteran said on FanDuel's "Run It Back" recently. "Any team he goes to that actually has a plan ... he's right back as one of the top guys competing for a championship."

As for whether Cousins' assessment was praising the Spurs or indicting Phoenix? Perhaps a bit of both. As he explained, San Antonio is clearly on a marching path toward Western Conference contention. Durant could be the next piece of the puzzle.

"I don't think Phoenix had a plan," Cousins said. "It never made sense in the first place. One thing that bothers me ... they just put these superstar names together and think: 'Oh, we've got all this talent, we're supposed to win.' They've gotten away from team building."

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Mar 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

In more good news for the Spurs, Brian Wright is no stranger to that.

Published
Matt Guzman
