NBA World Reacts to Victor Wembanyama's Performance in Spurs-Pacers
Victor Wembanyama needs no reminder. He'll bring the same effort to an NBA playoff game as he did the San Antonio Spurs' Silver & Black scrimmage.
Through one half of the Spurs' fourth preseason contest against the Indiana Pacers, he proved that.
In 15 minutes, the Frenchman tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals on 7-for-8 shooting from the field and 2-for-2 from 3. His performance, naturally, garnered ample praise on social media.
Reactions To Wembanyama's Performance
"Bro Shaq in the paint and Steph from the arc. This is going to be a special season from Wemby," @buildaparlay replied.
Wembanyama has been criticized for shooting a lot of threes and not attacking the paint while being 7-foot-4, but it appears that's an area he's clearly worked on this offseason.
"Wemby working with Hakeem was the best thing he could've done," @DJHEADN0DD replied. Not only did Wembanyama work with Kevin Garnett this offseason, but also with Hakeem Olajuwon, another all-time legendary big man.
While Wembanyama certainly learned a lot from both Garnett and Olajuwon, that aggressive mindset in the paint might've been influenced by Garnett, who's known for his intensity and trash talk.
It's hard to make too many assumptions from the preseason, but posting 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 15 minutes is hard to comprehend. Wembanyama ended his night with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting from the field.
Going against the Pacers, a team with a disadvantage at the center position, meant Wembanyama was gonna find success against them. However, such as the play above, he was doing stuff most centers can't even do if they tried.
"Wemby shoved #32 away like he was nothing," @Hcp1Hcp said.
It's not even like Jay Huff, the player Wembanyama dunked on, is even small, standing at 7-foot-1 and 240 pounds.
While these performances are stellar, it'll be interesting to see how he performs against teams with top frontcourts, like the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. However, for some fans, they appear confident he'll continue to do his thing.
"Damn he’s starting to use his body to power people. It’s over," @haylow77 replied.
"We're so cooked we got 2 years tops," @drew_bigs_ commented, referring to Wembanyama's dominance and potential takeover in the NBA.
"Jokic finally has some competition," @NugetsGetBuckets boldly commented.
Putting Wembanyama in the same conversation as Nikola Jokic is bold, but if the team opts to use him in a playmaking role as they've done at times during the preseason, he could put up stats that are within range of the three-time MVP.