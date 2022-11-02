Spurs Signing Jordan Hall to 1-Year Contract After Waiving Josh Primo

The Spurs are using their open roster spot to sign Jordan Hall to a 1-year contract after waiving Josh Primo amid his off-court scandal.

The San Antonio Spurs created a roster spot by waiving Josh Primo last week. With Blake Wesley suffering a torn MCL, the team has a newfound need for depth on the perimeter in the short term.

There appears to be a solution found for the Spurs to add some perimeter depth. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Spurs are signing Jordan Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. He was a member of the team's Summer League roster and spent the preseason with the organization.

Hall was previously signed to a two-way contract in August but was recently waived for the Spurs to sign Charles Bassey to the final two-way spot. Hall had gone unsigned after San Antonio's transaction — enabling his return on a new contract.

It was an underwhelming preseason for Hall, who played a total of 21 minutes in four games and shot 1-8 from the floor and 0-5 from 3-point range. The 20-year-old guard still offers intrigue as a long-term prospect. At 6-foot-7, he offers an intriguing combination of size and skill.

“Jordan Hall is a big guard with a big body," Spurs guard Tre Jones said during preseason. "He can shoot it well and has a good feel for the game."

Hall went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft and played two seasons at Saint Joseph's during his collegiate career. He averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 38.9 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from the perimeter.

It will take time for Hall to develop his offense game to be a scoring threat within the half-court. The long-term payoff could be intriguing for the Spurs if he was to reach his ceiling as a player after a focused developmental plan.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.