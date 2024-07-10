Spurs Starter, Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Chris Paul Introduces Himself to San Antonio
As the San Antonio Spurs prepare for another season with 7-foot-4 rookie Victor Wembanyama, they've got some adjustments to make.
Improving via the offseason or the draft was the main question initially, but as it turned out, they did both. Adding Stephon Castle was step one, and Chris Paul came after, forming what could be a strong rookie-vet duo that could help the young team in the long run.
Before that, however, Paul has to get acquainted. And that he did.
"What's up Spurs fans," the point guard said in a short video after signing with the team. "Just wanted to let you know how excited I am to get to San Antonio. I would have never thought in a million years that I'd get the chance to play for Pop, but I'm so excited."
"Cannot wait to get to work and see what we've got a chance to do."
Moving forward, Paul made it very clear was his mission will be with the Spurs.
THE NEWS
1. READ: BEHIND THE SCENES OF SPURS' SUMMER LEAGUE WITH D.J. HORNE
A good portion of NBA Summer League is about teams' first looks at their incoming rookies, but the somewhat overlooked aspect lies in undrafted players like D.J. Horne and their hopes of securing a spot in the league.
2. WATCH: HARRISON BARNES & SUMMER LEAGUE ON THE JOE GAITHER SHOW
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on SpursCentral" focuses on the second major offseason acquisition for the San Antonio Spurs.
Matt Guzman joins the program to unravel the three team trade between the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and the Spurs that saw Harrison Barnes end up in Texas.
3. READ: CHRIS PAUL UNDERSTANDS EXPECTATIONS, BUT KNOWS WHAT HE WANTS
The expectations are easy to draw for a veteran point guard joining a 7-foot-4 phenom, but for new San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul, his mission is to learn things himself and help his team win.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the three profiles of the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Nuñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
THE SCHEDULE
There are still over 100 days until opening night of the 2024-25 season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. Before even pre-season — which one of their games is already known to be against the Miami Heat — the Spurs will head to Sacramento to participate in the Kings' annual California Classic.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for that tournament, as well as the NBA's annual 2K25 Summer League held in Las Vegas:
California Classic
Jul. 6 - Spurs vs. Hornets (L 97-65)
Jul. 7 - Spurs @ Kings (L 85-59)
Jul. 9 - Spurs vs. China (W 89-67)
2K25 Summer League
Jul. 13 - Spurs @ Trail Blazers (Tipoff 8 p.m.)
Jul. 14 - Spurs @ Hawks (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Jul. 16 - Spurs vs. Pelicans (Tipoff 9:30 p.m.)
Jul. 19 - Spurs vs. 76ers (Tipoff 7:30 p.m.)
