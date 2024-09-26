Spurs Week: Who Has Most to Prove In Training Camp, Preseason?
Blake Wesley is rounding into form.
Since he was taken No. 25 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Notre Dame product has made plenty of strides on both ends of the floor.
Offensively, Wesley’s comfortability handling the ball has greatly increased since his rookie season. He also improved his finishing around the basket, becoming a more reliable backup scoring option. Plus, with the San Antonio Spurs experimenting at point guard for much of last season, Wesley got ample reps taking the ball up.
However, defense has proven to be Wesley’s calling card. His physical profile suggested high potential to be a plus defender coming out of college; once he got to the league, it was just about fulfilling that potential, and he tapped into it last season. He utilized his long, lanky frame en route to becoming a rock solid one-on-one defender. Wesley’s hounding defense was especially valuable to a Spurs team that struggled defensively.
Heading into the 2024 preseason, Wesley has arguably the most to prove out of anyone on the Spurs. Not only is a junior jump expected, but he’s in a muddied depth chart at backup point guard with Tre Jones, Stephon Castle and even Sidy Cissoko.
For Wesley, moving up the totem pole will be tough. Paul is more than proven; Jones has been a stalwart for the Spurs for four years; Castle is supposed to be the next great guard in San Antonio, and Cissoko, like Wesley, has untapped potential.
"Every time I step on the court, I don’t take it for granted," the point guard said. "One little thing can change everything, so I stay prayed up and keep God first. ... Year 3 is going to be big.
"I'm excited, and I'm ready to get to work."
Training camp and the preseason will be prime time for Wesley in proving why he deserves minutes amidst a crowded point guard room. If Wesley can’t separate himself, he probably won’t see much court time barring injury.
But if there’s a little more skill in the Irish, Wesley will, at the very least, have an argument to be a part of the rotation.
