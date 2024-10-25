Experts Pick Suns vs Lakers Prop Bets
Both the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers look to march forward as undefeated after Friday night thanks to each squad winning their respective season opener.
All stars are healthy and expected to play at Crypto.com Arena, giving way for an excellent showdown between the two division rivals.
Three of the best prop bets for tonight's action we could find across the web:
Tyus Jones Over 6.5 Assists (Covers)
Zak Hanshew: "Jones averaged a career-high 7.3 assists across 29.3 minutes for the Wizards last season. He finished on a tear, averaging 9.9 dimes across his final 27 and dishing at least seven in 20 of those.
"He hit the Over on this line in 34 of 66 appearances and handed out 11 dimes in his only matchup at Los Angeles. Jones logged a healthy 35 minutes in Wednesday’s overtime victory, and he finished with eight assists. Additional playing time should benefit his assist numbers in Phoenix.
"He’s got a plethora of options to dish to, including the big three of Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, and he should have no issue hitting the Over. "
LeBron James Over 1.5 Made Three-Pointers (DraftKings)
Grant Afseth: "James’ three-point line is set at 1.5, with the Over favored at -140. Despite a quiet opener from deep, James can still take advantage of getting open looks in Redick’s offense, making this a favorable option to consider. Remember, he’s coming off a season averaging 2.1 threes per game."
Jusuf Nurkic Under 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (Sportsbook Review)
Shane Jackson: "It seems crazy that I’ve waited this long to talk about Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who was phenomenal in Game 1. While I see slight value on his points prop (24.5) again, I prefer to bet on his defense by fading Suns center Nurkić.
"Nurkić cleared his PRA prop in an overtime win against the Clippers, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. However, he only attempted five shots and played 22 minutes while the Suns rotated three centers.
"Consider me skeptical that Nurkić will clear this prop without overtime or a usage/minutes bump against one of the best defensive players in the league. I project this number closer to 19.5, so I’m jumping on this Under at DraftKings."
Opening tip is at 7:00 PM.
