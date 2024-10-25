Preview: Lakers Host Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (1-0) are set to conclude a brief road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the season.
The Suns are coming off of a dramatic comeback in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that resulted in an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night - which re-affirmed certain positive aspects about the squad despite winning in ugly fashion.
The Lakers are also coming off a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves - so this game will inevitably lead to one team finishing the night with a loss to their name in what should be a duel of heavyweights.
Two things to watch going into the contest, with a game prediction to finish below:
Lakers: A New Team?
The Lakers made the most high-profile coaching change of the offseason, opting to move from Darvin Ham to former player and ESPN broadcaster JJ Redick.
The hiring of Redick was met with much skepticism, but the early returns appear rather positive. Redick actually appears to be running an offense that has direction and intention. Anthony Davis has been given the green light to attempt more jump shots, while the 5-out sets have been quite effective so far.
This is a stark contrast from the Lakers that were on display last season - and the Suns will surely be tested by this team in a way that the Lakers will be on their end as well.
Bradley Beal Looks to Ride Momentum Into Game 2
Beal is coming into game two this season having put forth one of the stronger showings of his tenure in Phoenix.
Beal took over in the fourth quarter of the Suns' season-opener, finishing with 4 three-point hits along with playing spirited defense. It very much seems as if Beal is much more comfortable in Mike Budenholzer's system compared to what was in place last season.
He will ultimately have a prime chance to replicate the opening performance as the clear third option that can play off of the unworldly gravity Devin Booker and Kevin Durant create for others.
Prediction: Suns Win
This contest feels like a true toss-up once again, but the Suns feel like a better put together squad from top-to-bottom and this could be an example of Budenholzer flexing his extensive experience advantage over Redick.
The Suns win this game and head into the home opening date with the Mavs boasting a 2-0 mark.
Suns-Lakers is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. tonight and will be an ESPN exclusive broadcast.
