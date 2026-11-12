3 Suns-Hornets Bets Experts Like Tonight

The Phoenix Suns are favorites to win over the Charlotte Hornets in Thursday night action.

With a fairly clean injury report, the Suns are the healthier and better team entering Mortgage Matchup Center — which doesn't always guarantee a win, though all eyes are on Phoenix to get the job done.

Three bets experts like tonight:

Moussa Diabate OVER 8.5 Rebounds

Peter Dewey, SI: "Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabate has missed back-to-back games, but he’s listed as probable for Thursday’s game against Phoenix. The Suns are without starting center Mark Williams to open this season, and they’ve struggled on the boards, ranking dead last in the league in rebound percentage and 25th in opponent rebounds per game.

"Diabate has picked up nine or more boards in four games this season, and he has seven games with at least eight rebounds. That gives him a really solid floor for a Hornets team that is short-handed across the roster on Thursday. Overall, Diabate is averaging 21.2 rebound chances per game, so he’s more than capable of clearing this prop against the worst rebounding team in the NBA."

Spread: Suns -6.5

Tom Oldfield, Covers.com: "The Phoenix Suns are finding their feet on this homestand, posting a 3-1 ATS mark in their last four games, and I can't trust a Charlotte Hornets team that's only covered the spread in one of their past seven outings.

"The misfiring, depleted Charlotte offense is averaging just 98.8 PPG and was stuck in the mud even before Brandon Miller joined Kon Knueppel on the injury report. They're jacking up the most 3-pointers per game in the NBA, but only two teams make their triples at a lower rate.

"In contrast, Phoenix takes care of the ball, has a starting lineup packed with willing scorers and can lean on a bench that's chipping in with almost 40 points a night (11th in the league). With the Suns' second unit poised to stretch the lead against Charlotte's overtaxed reserves, I'd play this up to -7.5 and 56%."

Coby White OVER 17.5 Points + Assists

Joe Dellera, Action Network: "Aside from an understandable dip during an uncompetitive blowout against the Celtics, White has seen a slight uptick in his minutes in every single game. He just logged 20 minutes his last time out against the Cavaliers, and based on this steady progression, I fully expect him to push into the 22-to-24-minute range tonight.

"While his shots have been falling a little short recently, I am not overly concerned because it certainly hasn't been for a lack of volume. The attempts are there, and the efficiency should naturally bounce back in this specific matchup.

"White should see plenty of high-quality chances today against a notably weak Suns defense that has struggled to string together consistent stops.

"When you dive into his distribution numbers, White’s top assist zone comes from generating three-point opportunities for his teammates — and defending the perimeter is exactly where this Phoenix defense is weakest.

"When you combine his expanding workload, his consistent shot volume despite the recent misses, and an exploitable defensive matchup tailored to both his scoring and passing strengths, this line is simply too low."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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