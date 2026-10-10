3 Things to Watch As Suns Host Spurs for Preseason Opener

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are set to host the San Antonio Spurs for some Saturday night preseason basketball at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns, 0-2, are hoping to show out for the home crowd and get their first win of the preseason with Victor Wembanyama and co. arriving to town.

Three things to watch as the Suns return to the desert:

1. Does Miles Bridges Even Play?

Bridges rolled his ankle in Wednesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls, which prompted some uneasy waiting before the Suns revealed it wasn't serious after x-rays came back negative.

There's a chance for Bridges to play tonight, though Suns coach Jordan Ott may opt for the side of caution and rest their new power forward with two weeks until the regular season begins.

If Bridges doesn't play, that opens the door for more playing time for the likes of Koa Peat, Rasheer Fleming and Ryan Dunn — all of whom are battling for minutes in Phoenix's rotation at the moment.

2. Devin Booker's Three-Point Prowess

It's no secret Booker has struggled from deep this preseason, making just one of 12 attempts from three-point land in Phoenix's first two games.

The good news? These are just exhibition games. The bad news? The Suns need Booker's three-point shooting to improve after dealing away Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, and early indications aren't promising for Booker to help replenish some of those losses.

Can Booker get himself back on track tonight? Perhaps the familiar sights and sounds of Mortgage Matchup Center can get his shot back on track.

3. Can Bench Close Out Late?

The Suns have blown two large leads in consecutive outings to begin preseason activities, with starters not appearing in either of the fourth quarters. Phoenix fumbled a 19-point halftime lead in Detroit before again collapsing late to Chicago in the Windy City.

That's prompted some online discussion with concerns of Phoenix's inability to close out games. And while Suns starters weren't on the floor for those crunch time minutes, you'd certainly like to see Phoenix's deeper depth guys find ways to win.

Tonight should be a fun test against San Antonio and their respective bench, especially if starters don't play late as expected. We'll see if the Suns have learned anything from their 0-2 preseason start.