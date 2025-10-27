Experts Love These Prop Bets for Suns vs Jazz
The Phoenix Suns hope to get back in the win column after dropping their last two games, and Monday's test against the Utah Jazz provides just that opportunity.
Phoenix will again be without Jalen Green tonight while Dillon Brooks is questionable. Mark Williams is set to return to the Suns' lineup.
As for Utah, Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Georges Niang (left foot) are out tonight.
It's an early season toss-up that could go any direction once action gets rolling in Salt Lake City.
What do experts like for tonight's game? Three of the best props we could find:
Dillon Brooks OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made
Ryan Gilbert, SI: "Dillon Brooks has been letting it fly from long range so far this season. The Suns small forward has attempted 31 3-pointers through three games, going 1-for-8 in the opener, 5-for-10 against the Clippers, and 3-for-13 in Denver.
"Brooks clearly isn’t afraid to chuck it up from deep, and he found a bit of a groove over the last two games after a disappointing start to the year.
"The Jazz have allowed 38.5 3 point attempts per game this season, the 13th-most in the league, with teams making 14 per game against them. They’ve seen Brook Lopez (5), Zach LaVine (4), and Malik Monk (6) all catch fire from deep so far this season, and there’s no reason to think Brooks won’t add to that list."
Brice Sensabaugh OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made
Matt Moore, Action Network: "Sensabaugh has gone over this line in both games this season, eight of his last 10, and seven straight.
"The books are straight up sleeping on this prop.
"Phoenix has a lot of wings, but the Suns are still trying to get settled, and they’ll have to collapse because of the pressure Walker Kessler will apply against an undersized frontcourt."
Devin Booker UNDER 29.5 Points Scored
Covers.com: "The matchup against Utah is a tough one for threes; when the Utah Jazz have the home court advantage, the other team's starting PGs have tallied the least threes per game in the NBA this year (1.1).
"Offensive rebounds preserve possession and result in additional opportunities for scoring and assists, but the Phoenix Suns grade out 4th-worst in the league with just 9.7 offensive rebounds per game since the start of last season."
Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM MST.