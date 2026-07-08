Former Suns Owner Could Land New Vegas NBA Team

PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo could be back in the NBA, though this time he'd be at the helm of a likely rival.

The city of Las Vegas and their expected gift of a new NBA franchise in the coming years is among the worst kept secrets in all of sports. Vegas and Seattle are the heavy favorites to land teams as the NBA eyes more expansion in just a few years.

According to Bloomberg, former Suns owner Jerry Colangelo is part of a group that has secured several billions in funding to land the team:

"The Las Vegas Jacks, a group competing to acquire the prospective NBA expansion franchise, announced that it has already secured $8 billion in financial commitments to land the team. The group’s leadership includes Jerry Colangelo, the former owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, David Levy, founder of Horizon Sports & Experiences and Scott Colangelo, the managing partner of Prime Capital Financial. US Bank and its subsidiary BTIG LLC, along with merchant bank Global Leisure Partners, will serve as the group’s financial partners."

Colangelo is royalty in the city of Phoenix thanks to his contributions to the Suns and other ownership duties including the Rattlers and Diamondbacks. He is also largely credited with helping land the Coyotes.

He was the first general manager of the Suns when the team first was founded in 1968, even becoming their head coach at various points in the 70's.

Colangelo helped guide Phoenix to the NBA Finals in 1976 and 1993 with four NBA Executive of the Year awards to his tally.

He sold the Suns in 2004 to previous owner Robert Sarver, who held the position until 2022.

Colangelo's legacy in the desert is one that landed him the title of "Most Influential Sports Figure" for the state of Arizona in the 20th century by The Arizona Republic.

It would be tough to see him on the other side of a matchup with the Suns, though he very well could be a leader in the clubhouse to land the Vegas squad, who will likely see Phoenix plenty as a member of the Western Conference.

ESPN's Shams Charania previously reported the NBA Board of Governors voted on Las Vegas and Seattle for bidding process' that are expected to reach up to $10 billion per franchise.

An exact year for the respective franchises to begin play isn't known, though it's expected to become official within the next few seasons.