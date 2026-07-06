Suns Bringing Back 2025 2nd-Round Pick on 2-Way Contract

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly agreed to a deal to bring back last season's 41st overall pick Koby Brea.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on X:

"Phoenix Suns G/F Koby Brea is signing a two-way NBA contract to return to the team, his agent Erika Ruiz of Primera Sports tells ESPN. The restricted free agent appeared in 12 games as a rookie last season."

Phoenix Suns G/F Koby Brea is signing a two-way NBA contract to return to the team, his agent Erika Ruiz of Primera Sports tells ESPN. The restricted free agent appeared in 12 games as a rookie last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

This move doesn't come as a surprise at all after the Suns originally tendered a qualifying offer of a two-way contract to Brea last month to make him a restricted free agent and then named him to their summer league roster just last week.

Phoenix added Pat Spencer on a two-way contract last week, and it can keep last season's undrafted free agent CJ Huntley, who is also on the summer league team, to round out its two-way spots after he signed a two-year contract last season.

Despite not playing much his rookie year, the 6-foot-6 Brea is a key piece in the Suns' developmental program that has seen a lot of success in recent years, highlighted by Collin Gillespie, who started with the Suns on a two-way deal back in the 2024-25 season and worked up his way to earning a four-year, $48 million contract this summer.

Brea, who was also on a two-way contract his rookie season, was touted as arguably the top pure shooter in his draft class after shooting 43.5% from 3 in his final collegiate season with Kentucky and 43.4% from deep over his five-year collegiate career.

He spent the majority of last season with the Valley Suns, averaging 15 points and 4.6 rebounds in 25 games with the G League squad.

The highlight of Brea's first year came in the Suns' final game of the regular season when they rested all their key players, which led to Brea playing 29 minutes and scoring a career-high 20 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting to go along with five rebounds and three assists in a 135-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Anytime I see some opening, everybody is telling me let it fly. Makes my job a lot easier," Brea said after the game.

Brea likely won't crack the Suns' rotation again in the 2026-27 season, but the Suns left some openings for shooting after trading away Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, potentially leaving the door open for Brea if the team deals with injuries.

New addition Luke Kennard, along with Spencer, will also look to fill in the need for shooting.

Brea, who will be 24 in November, will attempt to prove he belongs in the NBA in his second year with the team on this new deal.