The Most Tradeable Contracts on the OKC Thunder’s Roster

The dust has somewhat settled on the OKC Thunder’s offseason, having drafted three players, traded two and brought several from its championship run back via new contracts or team options.

Still, given where OKC is at as a whole, further moves could still be on the horizon. It’s not a guarantee that Oklahoma City will look to duck under the second apron — saving themselves money, and avoiding team-building restrictions — but if they choose to do so, they’ll need to move on from currently rostered players.

Given that, the Thunder could move off some of its more tradeable contracts, of which is has many due to some of the best management in basketball over the last half-decade.

Below, we’ll look at some of OKC’s most tradable contracts from a fiscal perspective:

Luguentz Dort, Wing

Luguentz Dort remains the biggest question mark on the Thunder roster, with his team option having been picked up. He’ll now remain a Thunder for next season, making $17 million.

The easiest way for OKC to duck under the second apron would be to simply trade Dort, moving him to another team for assets and moving another point-of-attack defender in to the starting lineup. His price tag at $17 million, as well as the assumption he would sign long-term elsewhere, makes him highly trade-able.

Still, if the Thunder had their way, they would likely simply retain their long-term starting wing, making it a murky situation even as they churn through the offseason.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Center

The Thunder declined Hartenstein’s team option this offseason, signing him to a long-term deal worth $75 million. Given his postseason success and his ability to allow Chet Holmgren to play the forward position, he’s massively important to OKC’s contention.

Still, Hartenstein’s signed a very trade-able deal — likely by design — pointing to a future where he potentially emerges as a trade candidate for OKC. The Thunder have taken multiple bites at the play-making big apple with Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara, and if either emerges as legitimate options, it could make Hartenstein more expendable long-term.

For now, though, consider Hartenstein firmly locked into the team’s core.

Alex Caruso, Guard

Former All-Defense guard Alex Caruso has been a major part of OKC’s identity for the last two seasons. They likely wouldn’t have won their title without him, and he was also crucial to stepping up from a scoring perspective in the 2026 postseason.

Caruso is also 32-years-old, and is on a great deal relative to his impact. It isn’t likely to be soon given he’s an impact player on a team looking to win the championship, but Caruso’s contract does remain traceable fiscally.