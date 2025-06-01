Blazers Could Go After Nuggets Star as Trade Target
Although the Portland Trail Blazers' chances of trading to acquire superstar forwards like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo seem slim, the team does seem to have the assets necessary to bring aboard a major offensive upgrade — should Portland general manager Joe Cronin so choose.
Greg Swarz of Bleacher Report proposes that the Trail Blazers could try to bring aboard two-time All-Star New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson, although his health and offcourt issues could give Portland pause.
Another intriguing prospect, however, is Denver Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr.
The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter also struggles with health issues quite frequently, and ostensibly would cut into the minutes of rising young Trail Blazers forwards Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija.
"The Portland Trail Blazers could be a sneaky star destination this offseason considering the franchise was recently put up for sale," Swarz proposes.
"Porter, 26, could be available if the Nuggets decide to shake up their core," Swarz writes.
Since winning it all in 2023, Denver has failed to emerge out of the second round in each of the past two playoffs — although the Nuggets did push both the 2024 Minnesota Timberwolves and the 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games.
Porter's contract could hold some appeal for opposing squads, as many believe he could have untapped upside as a primary scorer. For Denver, getting off his money by ideally splitting it across multiple quality players would be a huge achievement.
The Missouri product is owed $79.1 million across the next two seasons. The Trail Blazers would likely need to include some young talent (perhaps, even Avdija) and draft equity in a deal for his services.
Across 77 healthy regular season bouts, Porter averaged 18.2 points on .504/.395/.768 shooting splits, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
Grappling with a shoulder injury throughout the playoffs, Porter was merely a shadow of his regular season self, averaging 9.1 points while slashing .392/.343/.714, 5.5 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 31.1 minutes per.
