Blazers Notes: Portland Holds Private Workouts, Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors, More

Matt Levine

Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers have some big decisions to make this offseason after a successful 2024-25 season. While the team didn't make the playoffs, the young core of Portland showed a lot of growth over the year.

This could have the front office thinking big for the summer, and potentially see them make some splashes on the open market. While that remains to be seen, this summer is one of hope for this organization.

Here are all the latest stories to help keep you updated on the Trail Blazers heading into the offseason and the upcoming NBA Draft:

Blazers Reportedly Hold Private Workout For Multiple NBA Draft Prospect

Former NBA All-Star Links Blazers' Anfernee Simons to East Contender

Blazers' Scott Henderson Named Trade Target For West Rival

Blazers Make Big Coaching Announcement

Blazers Have Massive Jerami Grant Problem

East All-Star Being Linked to Blazers

Blazers' Potential Trade Partner Reportedly Open to Making Moves

Blazers Send 4-Word Message on Center Amid Trade Rumors

Blazers Trade Proposal Could Land Sharpshooting Specialist For Center

Blazers Encouraged to Go After Karl-Anthony Towns This Offseason

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News