D'Angelo Russell Injury Status For Blazers vs Nets
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying everything they can to make the playoffs. They are trying to keep their roster motivated to make the play-in.
In order to do that, the Blazers have to beat the rest of the bad teams in the NBA. They have won three straight games, beating Charlotte, Utah, and Washington.
Those are three of the worst teams in the NBA. Portland has one of the easier schedules in the second half of the season, which gives them some hope to make up ground.
Right now, they are 12th in the Western Conference standings. They are still 4.5 games behind the Kings for that tenth spot in the West.
The Trail Blazers are now taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. They are another bad team, having lost three of the last four games they've played.
Brooklyn would like to win more games, but they have to be healthy in order to do that. Heading into their matchup with the Blazers, they will be missing a key guard.
D'Angelo Russell will be missing this game against Portland. He will miss the game due to a right ankle sprain.
The Blazers won't feel too bad that the Nets won't have their best guard for this game. Portland has been dealing with injuries of their own all year long.
The Trail Blazers believe that they would be in the playoff picture had they not been hit so hard by the injury bug early on in the season. Still, they are doing everything they can to fight out of the hole they dug themselves.
Portland still has five more games on a seven-game road trip. So far, they are 2-0 on the trip. Winning this game would give them a great start.
If they are able to go 3-4 or 4-3 on this trip, there is hope that they can still make their way into that tenth spot so they can be in the play-in game.
So far this season, Russell is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this year with both the Lakers and the Nets.
Blazers' Current Success Could Pay Off Massively Down The Line
