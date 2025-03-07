Is Jerami Grant Playing vs Thunder? Blazers Release Final Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to start a new winning streak. They have now lost two of their last three games after they had won four straight.
Portland is hoping to get into the playoffs. In order to get to that point, the Blazers have a rough schedule right now, so winning games is going to be hard.
If they are going to win games, they have to get a little healthier. The Trail Blazers have had a season full of injuries.
The Blazers have had a problem getting their starting lineup out on the court together on a consistent basis. That's part of the reason why they are out of the playoffs at this point.
One player who has had some issues staying healthy has been Jerami Grant. Grant was long considered to be a trade candidate for them at the trade deadline.
Instead, the Blazers decided to stand pat and not make any moves. Grant has stayed and has had those same injury problems.
In fact, Grant has played in just four of the last ten games for the Blazers. He has found himself on the injury report yet again prior to their matchup with the Thunder.
Grant was listed as questionable due to right knee tendinitis. He will play in this game.
Portland is currently four games behind the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. They still have a gap to make up.
If they are going to make that final play-in spot, they have to get healthy. Grant continues to be a key part of what they are trying to do on offense.
The Trail Blazers still need to get Deandre Ayton healthy and back in the saddle as the starting center. While this has been his worst year as a pro, he still is the best of what they have available at that spot.
So far this season, Grant is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
