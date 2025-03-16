RJ Barrett Injury Status For Blazers vs Raptors
The Portland Trail Blazers have hit a rough patch that is threatening to derail their season. They have lost five straight games and six of their last seven games, which has made them slide down the standings.
Despite the slide, the Blazers are still just four games behind the Mavericks for the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are trying to make a push to make that final play-in spot.
That means that they have to beat the teams they should beat in order to make a run to get to that tenth spot in the West.
The Toronto Raptors would qualify as one of the teams that the Trail Blazers should beat. They are one of the worst teams in the league and have embraced the tank.
RJ Barrett has been the only player that the Raptors have had available in recent games who is any good. He is someone who has been on the injury report in recent days, as well.
Barrett is listed as questionable for this game against Portland due to an illness. He is one of several players on the injury report for Toronto ahead of this matchup.
Portland needs to beat teams who are clearly tanking if they want to have any shot of making the playoffs. That means beating both Toronto and the Washington Wizards, who are their next opponent.
The Trail Blazers are at a crossroads. If they don't start winning games again soon, they might decide to pivot and try to tank for the rest of the year.
Portland needs to get healthy themselves if they want to be able to win enough games to catch Dallas. They have had to deal with several injuries over the course of the season.
If Portland doesn't win either of these next two games, it might be time for them to pull the plug on the season and start to tank. They still need more star power.
So far this season, Barrett is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.
